Ricky Lee Jones, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he beat a 38 year-old woman in the face with his fist. Reports added that the woman’s nose was broke in the attack.

The incident occurred at an apartment on North 5th Avenue.

While being booked into the Floyd County Jail, deputies stated that Jones refused to sign his print cards then refused to give the ink pen back to officers. Reports added that officers had to physically take the pen back from Jones.

Jones is charged with aggravated battery and two counts obstruction.