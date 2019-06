Rome City Commissioners voted 7-1 on the final details for downtown parking laws. Commissioners voted to allow for 3 hours of free parking a day with enforcement from 8 to 6 pm Monday though Saturday.

The only “no” was from that of Jamie Doss.

Commissioners Evie McNiece was absent from the voting.

The question is now what will happen with the 45 new signs the city purchased that reads the parking enforcement hours are from 8am – 8 pm.