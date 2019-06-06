Additional show times have been added for this Friday’s opening of the Rome City Auditorium Digital Theater. The city will host a free, public viewing of the Academy Award winning action drama, “The Longest Day.” Screenings will be held at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. All screenings are free and open to the public.

The City of Rome is hosting a ribbon cutting for the Rome City Auditorium to celebrate the addition of a new digital projection theater system on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. Immediately following the ceremony, the city will offer free screenings of “The Longest Day”.



The movie was selected to honor the 75th Anniversary of D-Day which resulted in the Allied liberation of Western Europe from Nazi Germany’s control. The movie portrays the events of D-Day from both the Allied and German points of view. “The Longest Day” won an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography.



The Rome City Auditorium theater system includes a Digital Projection M-Vision Laser rated at 18,000 lumens with a 10,000:1 contrast ratio and a new 24′ x 13-1/2′ stage screen. The digital projector system offers stunning colors and super bright images.



The city is planning a summer movie series for the public and will announce a schedule soon; partner and sponsorship opportunities are available.



The new projection system has low maintenance costs. Lamp replacements are never required, due to M-Vision 18K’s laser illumination system. With the elimination of regular lamp replacement cycles, system operation is never interrupted and long-term maintenance cost is near zero. The show control booth rounds out the equipment with a Datvideo SE-1200 6-input switcher, an RMC-620 switcher controller and a Sony BDP-S700 Region Free Bly-ray/DVD player.



For questions about the Rome City Auditorium and the new digital theater system, contact Facilities Manager, Wendy Reid at 706-236-4416 or [email protected].