Nancy Meade Wood, 46 of Cedar Bluff, passed away Thursday June 20, 2019 in Redmond Medical Center in Rome, GA.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 3 P.M. at the Perry Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Cosby officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 P.M. Saturday.
Survivors include her husband, John Russell Wood; sons, Alex (Dariah) Wood and Collin Hogue; daughters, Samantha Hicks, Allison (Sky) Hulsey and Crystal Wood all of Cedar Bluff; brother, Matthew Meade of Blanche; sister, Kim Basham of Summerville, GA; grandchildren, Connor Wain, Darryl Wain, Annabelle Hulsey, Erik Hulsey and Jayce Wood; several nieces and nephews.
Nancy was born in Rome, GA, the daughter of the late Greg and Rita Wilson Meade, was a 1990 graduate of Cedar Bluff High School and attended Cedar Bluff 1st Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
