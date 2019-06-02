The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple persons shot in the area of Gray Road off of Old Rudy York Road near Cartersville.



According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, just after 4:30PM today, deputies were dispatched to the area for a person shooting at other persons. Upon deputies arrival and security of the area, three persons were found deceased from gunshot wounds. The situation has been determined by evidence and witnesses that it is a murder-suicide incident and no other persons are believed to be involved.

No names are being released at this time due to next-of-kin notifications and an active investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.