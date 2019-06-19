Ms. Robin Shannon Warden, age 57, of Rome, passed away Sunday evening, June 16, 2019, at her residence.

Ms. Warden was born in Rome, GA on September 14, 1961, daughter of the former Linda Jo York and Virgil Rodney Shannon. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Clyde and Frances Cochran York and by her paternal grandparents, Virgil and Anne Abel Shannon.

Ms. Warden was a 1979 graduate of Coosa High School and attended Shorter College. While living in Atlanta, she was employed with Turtles and Polygram Records for several years. Relocating to Tennessee, she homeschooled her children for several years. Prior to her becoming ill and moving back to Rome with family, she was employed with the Williamson County Animal Clinic in Franklin, TN. Ms. Warden was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her daughter, Shannon Warden, Rome; her son, Asher Warden, Rome; her parents, Rodney and Linda Shannon, Rome; 2 sisters, Tracey Shannon Murphy (Terry), Rome, and DeAnn Shannon Richardson, Rome; her former husband, Jamie Warden, Thompson’s Station, TN; nieces and nephews, Tyler Murphy, Talyn Murphy Tuck (Sam), Jake Richardson, Sam Richardson, and Molly Richardson, all of Rome; an aunt, Debbye Akins, Rome.

A celebration of Robin’s life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 12 noon until 2pm at the Rome City Brewing Company, 333 Broad Street, Rome, GA 30161.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an account that has been established for the benefit of her children at River City Bank.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.