Ms. Helen M. Hardegree, age 91, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday morning, June 21, 2019.

Ms. Helen was born in Decatur, GA, on June 14, 1928, daughter of the late John Carl Hardegree and Maude Duncan Hardegree. She had been a resident of Rome and Floyd County most of her life and was a member of the North Rome United Methodist Church. Prior to retirement, Ms. Helen was associated with Arrington Ingram and Ward Pharmacy as a bookkeeper. She loved reading, music and interacting with family, friends and anyone who would take the time to talk with her. In addition to her parents, Ms. Helen was preceded in death by a special life-long friend, Harold Wilson, and six siblings.

Ms. Helen is survived by a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Ms. Helen will be held on Sunday afternoon, June 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home. Private interment will follow later in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Helen will remain at Salmon Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour.

The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ms. Helen M. Hardegree.

