MS. BONNIE GRACE STOKER, age 84, of Ash Street, Summerville, Georgia, Berryton Community, passed away Monday morning at Her residence. A Chattooga County native, She was born to the late Henry and Mamie Moses Stoker on September 14, 1934. She was her Family’s Care Giver. In addition to her Parents Ms. Stoker was preceded in death by sisters, Susie Leaphart and Margaret Broce, and brothers, Herbert Stoker and Amos Stoker.

Surviving are sister and brother-in law, Shirley and Robert Whitworth; brother, Jim Stoker; nieces and nephews, Robin Busby, Kathy Ratledge, Tammy Norton, Vickie Davis, Jayson Whitworth, Lee Stoker, Larry Stoker, Mark Stoker, and Greg Stoker.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 26th, at 1:00 P.M. from the J. D. Hill Memorial Chapel of Earle Rainwater Funeral Home with Rev. Jessie Bankson officiating, interment in Summerville Cemetery. The Family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 P.M. at the Funeral Home.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Ms. Bonnie Grace Stoker.