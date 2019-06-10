Ms. Berniece Stone Guyton, 95, of Euharlee died on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Fairmount on December 4, 1923 she was the daughter of the late Oscar Stone and the late Julie Garrett. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Guyton; her daughter, Dorene Patterson; her grandsons, Victor Nichols, and Jason Nichols; and her siblings, John Stone, Walter Stone, Dorthia Wright, Bill Stone, Lonnie Stone, and Grady Stone.

Ms. Guyton worked as an inspector at Union Carbide until her retirement. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed cooking, flowers, and being around small children.

Survivors include her granddaughter, Tina Chambers (Will) of Euharlee; her grandson, Kenneth Patterson of Cartersville; great-grandchildren, Whitney Spradley (Brett) of Cartersville, Michael Massey (Janet) of Cartersville, Kelly Chambers (Carol) of Calhoun, Harleigh Lanham (DJ) of Adairsville; and Haleigh Chambers of Adairsville; and her great-greatgrandchildren, Matalyn Chambers, Matheu Chambers, Preston Massey, Dylan Chambers, and Parrish Chambers.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 in the chapel of Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2009 at the funeral home.

Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Ms. Berniece Stone Guyton; please visit www.parnickjenningsfuneral.com to share memories and to post tributes.