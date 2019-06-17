Mrs. Thelma Beatrice Caldwell Smith, age 98, of Rome passed away Friday June 14, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Smith was born January 12, 1921, in Floyd County a daughter of the late Alfred Frank Caldwell, and Margaret Elizabeth Yarbrough Caldwell. She was very active in Antioch Baptist Church where she was a life long member. Mrs. Smith was very active in her community, and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cordle Ralph Smith, a daughter, Carol Horn, brothers, Griffin, Albert, Preston, and Clarence Caldwell, sisters, Molene Cordle, Beulah Harris.

Survivors include hers sons, Lary (Bessie) Smith, Travis L. (Deborah) Smith, Keith R. (Jennifer) Smith, all of Rome; son in law, Marvin Horn, Rome; grandchildren, Robin D. Smith, Tim L. Smith, Noel Smith Johnson, Mari Grace Smith, Leah-Joy Smith, Whitney-Faith Smith, T. L. Smith, Will Smith, Mercy-Brian Smith, Jubilee Smith, Jesse Smith, Levi C. Smith, Lacie S. Newbill, Cody B. Smith, great grandchildren, Morgan S. Reynolds, Lindsey R. Smith, Kaylee L. Smith, Miah R. Johnson, Lizzy E. Johnson, Bella G. Johnson, Charlene G. Smith, Sawyer L. Smith, Amelia C. Smith, Kensington B. Smith, Jackson K. Newbill, Jacob W. Newbill, and Judd R. Newbill, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church, 4562 Big Texas Valley Rd. Rome, Ga. 30165, with Rev. Brian Butler, Rev. Billy Fricks, and Rev. Talmadge Barnes, officiating. Interment will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 P.M. Monday June 17, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.

Mrs. Smith will lie in state at the church on Tuesday hour prior to the service.

Memoirals may be made to Faith Vision Fund, Antioch Baptist Church, 4562 Big Texas valley Road, Rome, Ga. or the family will accept flowers.

Pallbearers include the following gentlemen and are asked to meet at the church by 1:30 P.M. on Tuesday, Robin Smith, Tim Smith, Levi Smith, Cody Smith, T.L. Smith, Will Smith and Jesse Smith.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.