Mrs. Teresa Diane Callahan Milam, age 64, of Rome, GA, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, from injuries received in an automobile accident.

Mrs. Milam was born in Rome, GA on January 10, 1955, daughter of the late Joseph Lonell “Joe” Callahan and the late Emyline Terry Callahan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Danny E. Milam, and by a brother, Danny Michael Callahan. Mrs. Milam was a 1973 graduate of Coosa High School. She spent her career in food service, having been employed for many years with Western Sizzlin, here in Rome, and prior to her death, at Steak ‘n Shake, here in Rome. Mrs. Milam was of the Church of God faith.

Survivors include her 2 sons, Daniel Jacob Milam, Atlanta, GA, and Sgt. Benjamin Isaac Milam (Eden), Ft. Benning, GA; her grandson, Dawson Milam, Ft. Benning, GA; her stepdaughter, Apryl Milam, Cumming, GA; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Family and friends will be sharing during the celebration.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 12 noon until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made at any United Community Bank.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.