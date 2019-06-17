Mrs. Shelby Jean Taylor Jackson Orr, age 78, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday morning, June 15, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Orr was born in Adairsville, GA on September 2, 1940, daughter of the late Jesse Taylor and the late Azzie Lanham Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her late husband and father of her children, Carl Douglas Jackson, by 5 sisters, Ellafair White, Marion Kerce, Geraldine Michael, Evelyn Carver, and Betty White, and by 4 brothers, Charles, Sandy, Ray, and Aaron Taylor. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for many years with C. V. S. Pharmacy on Calhoun Avenue as a Pharmacist Technician. A long-time member of Antioch Baptist Church, Mrs. Orr was a member of Armuchee Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Ira Randall Orr, to whom she was married on May 3, 2002; a daughter, Traci Jackson Gatlin, Perdido Key, FL; a son, Barry Todd Jackson, Rome; her step-son, Ira Jason Orr (Mary), Yulee, FL; 4 grandchildren, Hialeah Gatlin, Perdido Key, FL, Cheyenne Gatlin Holman (Andrew), Cedartown, GA, Madison Jackson, Rome, and Kayli Camp (Scott Buffington), Rome; 4 great grandchildren, Zachary Riddle, Jackson Buffington, Jaycee Buffington, and Landon Holman; a sister, Lillian White, Powder Springs, GA; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Glenn Clonts officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday evening from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Tuesday at 12:30pm and include: Phillip Broadaway, Billy Dean Couey, Jason Orr, Clayton Koehler, Scott Buffington, and Freddy White.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.