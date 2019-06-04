Mrs. Shana Ely Pardue, age 39, went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family after having fought a battle with cancer. Shana was born on August 18, 1979, in Rome, Georgia where she attended Darlington School until she graduated in 1997. She went on to further her education and earned degrees in education and Spanish at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. Throughout her high school and college careers she was a valued and distinct member of the track teams and several other organizations. Upon graduating from college, she taught Spanish at Darlington School. Shana married Bill Pardue in 2002 and was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Rome, Georgia. She, along with her husband, is a true servant of God. Shana became a mother of two children and spent many years at home raising her children in the way God called her to and was eventually led to teach again at Unity Christian School in Rome. She was a devoted wife and mother. In the words of her children, Shana was a kind, loving and servant hearted mother and wife. Shana always put the needs of her family before her own and always put God before all. She was a patient woman who quietly listened to where the Lord was leading her in life. Shana had many friends, all of which she held near her heart along with her family. Shana was truly one of a kind. Always smiling and always offering kind words from her heart to those around her is how Shana can be remembered. Shana is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Luther Ely and James Donn, Jr.

Shana is survived by her loving husband, Reverend William “Bill” Randall Pardue and their two young children, Lizzy and Sam. Also surviving are her parents Sammy and Nell Ely of Taylorsville, Georgia and sisters, Shelley Ely of Rome, Georgia, Sheryl Ely Black (Taylor) of Woodstock, Georgia and Stacy Ely of Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Surviving grandparents include Jeanette Ely Groves of Rome, Georgia and Mary Anna Fowler of Boca Raton, Florida. Her surviving mother and father in-law are Lynn Beaver of Rome, Georgia and Randy Pardue of Georgia and brother in-law, Jim Pardue (Lila) of Spring Hill, Tennessee. Nieces and nephews, Mary-Anna Ely, Katelyn and Carly Black, Luke and Bo Davis, and Mary Kate and Jay Pardue also survive along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.

Visitation will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Rome in King Hall on Thursday, June 6th, 4:00pm-6:30pm. A Memorial Service will be held in King Hall on Friday at 11:00 am. Private interment will be at Floyd Memory Gardens.

Accounts have been established to honor Shana and her passion for serving children’s educational needs. Contributions will be accepted for The Shana Pardue HOPE Scholarship Fund at GRACEPOINT School, 570 Piedmont Road Marietta GA 30066, www.gracepointschool.org/shanaparduehopescholarship/ and The Heart of Shana Fund at Unity Christian School, 2960 New Calhoun Hwy NE Rome GA 30161, www.exploreunity.org.

