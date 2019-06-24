Mrs. Sarah Anne Meadows, age 86, of Trion, GA, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Pruitt Healthcare.

Mrs. Meadows was born April 1, 1933, in Trion, GA, daughter of the late Alred and Mae Lancasters Chandler. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Clara Ware and Thelma Johnson.

Mrs. Meadows is survived by her husband, Leonard O. Meadows; son, Jeff Meadows; daughter, Rhonda (Michael) Gilreath; sister, Nell (Walter) Love; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services for Mrs. Meadows will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, June 22, 2019, from the Mason Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Decker officiating. Interment will follow in West Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Steve Gilreath, Ethan Bradley, Jeffery Meadows, David Meadows, Phil Meadows, Jeff Meadows, and Josh Stephens.

Mrs. Meadows will be in state at Mason Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until the hour of service on Saturday.