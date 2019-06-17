Mrs. Paula Jean Hampton Brown, age 61 of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was born on March 1, 1958 in Cedartown, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Paul Hampton and Betty Jean Atkins Ray.

Mrs. Brown is survived by her husband, Jack Brown; daughters, Jenny Brown, Ryan Dixon, Tanya Shalabi, and Anna Saunders; sons, Joshua Jones and Holden Brown; sister, Pamela Langston; brother, Joey Hampton; and eight grandchildren.

Mrs. Brown is preceded in death by her parents; son, Herbert Jackson Brown, III and granddaughter, Summer Brown.

In keeping with Mrs. Brown’s wishes’ she was cremated. A visitation for Mrs. Brown will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from six o’clock in the evening until eight o’clock in the evening at the Gammage Funeral Home.

The family has respectfully requested that flowers are to be omitted.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Paula Jean Hampton Brown.