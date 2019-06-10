Mrs. Mary Leigh Tennard, age 40, of Summerville, GA, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Redmond Medical Center.

Mrs. Tennard was born September 22, 1978, in Fort Payne, AL, daughter of Velma Leann Hall Brooks. She was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant in the Home Health industry.

Mrs. Tennard is survived by her husband, Otis Tennard; son, Dristin Olges; daughters, Celena Brooks and Maiya Tennard; mother, Velma Brooks; a brother, Danny Brooks; and granddaughters, Alaina Dixon and Ava Wilcox.

Memorial services for Mrs. Tennard will be held at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, June 9, 2019, from the Mason Funeral Home Chapel.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 12:00 Noon until the hour of service on Sunday.