Mrs. Martha Sue Jones Sosebee, 73, of Fairmount, Georgia, departed this life Thursday morning, June 20, 2019 at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Georgia.

Mrs. Sosebee was born in Cartersville, Georgia on April 1, 1946. She was a daughter of the late Andrew Griffin and Julie Callahan Jones. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by a son, Ricky Sosebee; sisters, Shirley Mulkey and Joanne Farmer; and a brother, Donnie Jones.

She is survived by her loving husband, Charles Sosebee of the home; sons and daughter-in-law, Scotty and Carletta Sosebee of Jasper, Georgia, Jeff Sosebee of Fairmount; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Cindy Jones of Rome, Georgia; grandchildren, Jamie Sosebee, Amanda Sosebee, Kendra Pierce, and Sarah Sosebee; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends also survive.

Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Martha Sue Sosebee will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM from the Pleasant Grove Ryo Baptist Church with Reverend Lamar Beason officiating. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery. Jackie Mulkey, Donald Mulkey, Brian Mulkey, Tony Sosebee, Herman Sosebee, and Jamie Sosebee will all serve as pallbearers.

The Sosebee family will receive friends on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Ponders Fairmount Chapel between the hours of 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM and on Sunday, from 10:00 AM until 1:30 PM.

Please visit our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com to share memories with the Sosebee famly.

Arrangements are by Ponders Fairmount Chapel, Hwy 411, Fairmount, Georgia. 706-337-3784. “Funerals, Cremations, Cemeteries, and Florists”