Mrs. Lucy Ellen Jameson, age 93 of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. She was born on March 24, 1926 in Cedartown, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late James England Swafford and Bessie Norris Swafford.

Mrs. Jameson is survived by her; daughters, Lori Newton (Joe) and Patricia Thompson (Wendel); son, Kevin Jameson (Phyllis); 3 grandchildren, Kayla Jameson, Kent Thompson, Keith Thompson; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

Mrs. Jameson is preceded in death by her husband; L.W. Jameson; her parents, and 2 sisters; Lucille Porterfield and Emily Robinson.

The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Lucy Ellen Jameson will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:00 o’clock in the morning in the Chapel of the Olin L. Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Joel Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Northview Cemetery.

The family of Mrs. Jameson will receive family and friends on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 5 o’clock in the evening until 7 o’clock in the evening at the Gammage Funeral Home.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Keith Thompson, Kent Thompson, Ray Swafford, Greg Swafford, and Sean Couch.

