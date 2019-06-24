Mrs. Katherine Louise McCarty, age 73, of Trion, GA, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. McCarty was born February 12, 1946, in Fort Payne, AL, daughter of the late Joe Willis and Verna Virginia Shankles Galloway. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the healthcare industry as a Certified Nursing Assistant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward Galloway and Wayne Galloway; and sisters, Barbara Gill and Beverly Green.

Mrs. McCarty is survived by her husband, James Robert “Bobby” McCarty; son, Michael Robert (Mildred) McCarty; daughter, Tanya Michelle (Donnie) Smith; brothers, Roger Dale Galloway, Danny Joe (Anderea) Galloway; sister, Sandra Denise Timmons; grandchildren, Chase McCarty, Hunter Harrell, and Lake Smith; great-grandchildren, Alaina and Case McCarty, Paisyn and Daxton Harrell.

Funeral services for Mrs. McCarty will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 22, 2019, from the Mason Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Wright officiating. Interment will follow in West Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Guy McCarty, Adam Cochran, Jason Tucker, Daniel Glenn, Krysta Adams, and Cody Richardson.

Mrs. McCarty will be in state at Mason Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. Friday, June 21, 2019.