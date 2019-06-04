Mrs. Judith Gail Grizzle, age 72, of Rome passed away Sunday June 2, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Grizzle was born August 5. 1946, in Gainesville, Ga. a daughter of the late Carl Holtzclaw, and Lula Walker Holtzclaw. She was of the Baptist Faith. Mrs. Grizzle was preceded by her brothers, Kenneth Holtzclaw, and Tommy Hooper, sisters, Betty Snead, and Brenda Holtzclaw.

Survivors include her husband, Venson Grizzle, son, Cletius Grizzle, daughter, Margaret Lovitt, all of Rome; brother, James Holtzclaw, Rome; 7 grandchildren 5 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA. 30165.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.