Mrs. Dorothy C. Long, age 89, of Rydal passed away peacefully Sunday, June 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Fairmount, Georgia, March 24, 1930, daughter of the late Earl Burt Cochran and Ollie Marchie Johnson Cochran. She was the oldest member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. A devout Christian, she enjoyed attending church and reading her Bible. She enjoyed gardening, cooking for her family, and was wonderful at sewing and crocheting. Mrs. Long loved her family and spent many years being their caregiver. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 55 years, James Edward Long; son-in-law, Wallace Bearden; brothers, Donald and David Cochran; and nephew, Greg Cochran.

Survivors include her daughters, Jeanette Bearden and Judy (Rickey) Boyd; sons, George (Susan) Long and Douglas (Eleanor) Long; grandchildren, Junior Bearden, Eric Bearden, Jetta Melton, Andrew Boyd, Emily Boyd, Olivia Long, and Levi Long; great-grandchildren, Katey, James, Christian, Matthew, Rachael, and Zachary; brothers, Dorcey Cochran and Dan(Karen) Cochran, sister, Della Mae (James) Haynes and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville, with Rev. Larry Hibberts officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, Fairmount. Pallbearers include Andrew Boyd, Levi Long, Junior Bearden, Dennis Sutton, Ron Cochran, Scott Haynes, Jimmy Boyd, and Jason Cochran.

The family will receive friends at Barton Funeral Home, Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

The family wishes to thank everyone at Rome Health and Rehab and the 3rd floor staff at Floyd Medical Center for all their love, care, and comfort during this time.

R. Dudley Barton and Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements for Mrs. Dorothy C. Long.