Mrs. Doris Ann Hopkins, age 72, of Rome, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mrs. Hopkins was born in Murray Cross, AL on November 24, 1946, daughter of the late Jessie Earl Wallace and the late Daphine Stiles Wallace. Even though Doris was born in Alabama, she and her siblings grew up in Florida. She started her career as a barber in Florida and when she migrated to Georgia, she continued her passion for 40 plus years. Prior to retirement, Doris was associated with J & J’s Barber Shop in Trion. Doris was known for getting things taken care of, enjoying yard sales and prior to her surgery, riding the motorcycle. She was well loved, and she extended that love in her devotion to her husband, Gary, and the family and friends around her. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Wallace.

Survivors include her husband, Gary Doyce Hopkins, to whom she was married on February 14, 1994, Rome; six children, Eddie Lee, West Palm Beach, FL, Richard “Ricky” Lee, West Palm Beach, FL, Steven Hopkins, Milledgeville, Beverly “Nikkii” Wade (Jamie), Silver Creek, Mitchell Hopkins, Rome, Jason Hopkins, Rome; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Gail Vanco, Trion, Donna O’Clare, Trion, Dale Pelfrey, Zephey Hills, FL; two brothers, Mike Wallace, Lake City, FL, and Lonnie Wallace (Peggy), Cedar Bluff, AL; uncle, Hank Stiles (Sue), SC; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 2:00 PM, in the chapel of Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel with the Rev. Les Walker officiating. In accordance to her wishes, Mrs. Hopkins will be cremated following the service and will be interred at a later date in Georgia National Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday at the Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, from 12 noon until 1:45 PM.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.