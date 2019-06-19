Mrs. Donna Holloway Siniard, age 58, passed away on May 31, 2019.

Mrs. Siniard was born on February 15, 1961 in Rome, GA, a town she dearly loved, daughter of the late Joseph Holloway and the late Shirley Patrick Stansell. She was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Michael and Gregory Holloway.

Donna was a 1979 graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale. She was always known for her caring and loving heart and carried a smile with her everywhere she went. She loved her family, her daughters, and even those that had no blood relation. She lived to watch Maci in her basketball games and Lauren was her helper and sidekick. She showed her girls what it meant to be strong in the face of adversity, taught them right from wrong, and loved them with everything she had.

In the last years of Donna’s life, her mental and physical health declined. She depended on caregivers and nurses in her day-to-day life. Donna remained strong during this time and she fought hard! We are thankful we received so many good years with Donna and will always remember her strength and love. She was strong in her faith, prayed daily, and read her Bible constantly. We know she is in a place where she can walk freely with her parents and her brothers and know she is looking down on us with her beautiful smile, hand in hand with her Savior, Jesus Christ.

Survivors include her husband, William “Marty” Siniard; her daughters, Maci Siniard Davey and Lauren Siniard; her brothers, Tim Holloway (Lynn) and Keith Holloway; her grandson, Brody Smith; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Tony Cargle will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 2pm until the service hour.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.