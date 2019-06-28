Mrs. Carolyn Doris Kelley Hutchins, age 88, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mrs. Hutchins was born in Cedartown, Georgia on November 25, 1930, daughter of the late William Kelley and the late Troupie Camp Kelley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Eugene Hutchins, , by four sisters, Hazel Bolinger, Jewell Byrd, Evelyn Hines and Nancy Smith, and by five brothers, J. A, Edward, Rufus, Othel and Earl Kelley.

Prior to retirement in 1992, Mrs. Hutchins worked for 30 years in Labor and Delivery at Floyd Medical Center where she was affectionately known as “Hutch”. She assisted in the delivery of 11 of her 12 grandchildren. Following her retirement, she worked at the Darlington School infirmary until 2002. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church. She loved watching the Atlanta Braves, listening to gospel singing, and taking fishing trips to Lake Hartwell with her family. Mrs. Hutchins looked forward to spending time with and receiving help from her special little caregivers, Sadie & Sawyer Payne.

Survivors include two sons, Ronald Hutchins, Rome, and Danny Hutchins (Denise), Rome; three daughters, Diane Reaves, Aragon, Carol Farrer (Tony), Silver Creek, and Trudy Hooper (Phillip), Lindale; 12 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Holcombe, Marietta, and Jackie Skinner, Powder Springs; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with her nephew, the Rev. Doyle Kelley, and her pastor, Dr. Philip May, officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7pm.

Grandsons will serve as active and honorary pallbearers and are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 10:30am.

The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Redmond CHF Clinic, the staff at Floyd Home Health, and the staff at Floyd Family Practice (especially Dr. John Desmond and Dr. Lauren Smith).

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, P. O. Box 519, Silver Creek, GA 30173.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.