Mrs. Annie Ruth Marshall Cordle, 74, of Rome passed away Thursday June 20, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Cordle was born July 18, 1944 in Floyd County, a daughter of the Weston A. Marshall, and Evelyn Knowles Marshall. She was of the Baptist Faith and a homemaker. Mrs. Cordle was preceded in death by husband Larry “LC” Cordle, son, Michael Allen Dean, brothers, Robert Marshall, Weston F. Marshall, and Jerry F. Marshall step-son, Brian Cordle.

Survivors include sons, Jerry Wayne (Laura) Dean, Shannon; Gene “Geneo” Cordle, Rome; daughter, Stacey (Shane) Wright, Rome: step-son, Mike Cordle, 20 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Thursday June 27, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Dale Byars, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.

Pallbearers include the following gentlemen and are asked to meet at the funeral home by 3:30 P.M. on Thursday, Carl Lively, Ray Boyd, Randall Cordle, Ted Sprayberry, Matt Dean, and Melvin Ellison.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.