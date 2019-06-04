Mrs. Ann Marie Dignardi, age 78, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Dignardi was born in East Rutherford, NJ on October 30, 1940, daughter of the late Frank Mangone and the late Ida Russo Mangone. She was also preceded in death by 2 sons, Philip Dignardi, Jr. and Michael Dignardi, and by a brother, Louis Mangone. Mrs. Dignardi was a homemaker and was of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include her husband, Philip Edward Dignardi, Sr., to whom she was married on October 27, 1956; 2 daughters, Cindy Beeman (Scott), Rome, GA and Dawn Mele (Paul), Vernon, NJ; 2 sons, Mark Dignardi, Sparrowbush, NY, and Steven Dignardi, Wantage, NJ; a sister, Marie Darezzi, Atlanta, GA; a brother, Joseph Mangone, Boca Raton, FL; 9 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Biblical Wake and memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. Deacon Stuart Neslin will officiate. Following the memorial service, Mrs. Dignardi will be cremated in accordance with her wishes.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Tuesday from 2pm until the service hour.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.