Mr. William Paul Coffey, age 68, of Rome, GA, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Coffey was born in Etowah, AL on January 1, 1951, son of the late Frank J. Coffey, Sr. and the late Johnnie Sue Hendrix Coffey. Mr. Coffey was a member of the NRA. He served his country in the United States Army from 1972 until 1994. He was a proud member of the 8th Infantry Division, 319th AFAR Association and the 82nd Airborne Association. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Elizabeth Kittredge Coffey, by his daughter, Samantha Leanne Coffey, by his sisters, Linda Susan Coffey and Pamela Gaye Coffey, and by his brother, Frank J. Coffey, Jr.

Mr. Coffey is survived by his nieces, Jacqueline Heber, Gabrielle Coffey and Danielle Coffey, all of Germany; his nephew, Robert Jackson Coffey, Reidsville, GA; his uncle, Paul Ray Hendrix of AL; several cousins.

In accordance to his wishes, Mr. Coffey will be cremated and inurned at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request donations be made to the American Heart Association.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangeme