Mr. William Gregory “Greg” Beard, age 57, of Lindale, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Beard was born in Rome, Georgia on July 16, 1961, son of Madge Holcomb Winslett and the late William Setze Beard. He was a member of Dykes Creek Baptist Church. Mr. Beard worked for several years on the line crew at Georgia Power and then worked as Events Coordinator at Georgia Highlands College. He loved racing, especially Dale Earnhardt, and enjoyed grilling.

Survivors include his wife, Lane Cooper Beard; five children, Jason Beard (Angela), Lindale, Kandice Allen (Paul), Kingston, Summer Beard (Dalton), Rome, Will Beard, Cave Spring, and Lexi Beard, Lindale; five grandchildren, Jaycee Beard, Branson Beard, Ross Allen, Carson Allen and Bentley Beard; step children; step grandchildren; his parents, Ron & Madge Winslett, Silver Creek; a sister, Lynn Holloway (Tim), Silver Creek; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Eric Whelchel officiating. Interment will follow in the family lot at Pleasant Hope Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12:30pm until the service time.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday at 1:30pm and include: Jason Beard, Will Beard, Tim Holloway, Dalton Gibbs, Skylar Cobb and Paul Allen.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.