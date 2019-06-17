Mr. Thomas Dewell Porter, 68, of Cartersville, died on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Cartersville Medical Center.

Born in Cartersville, on April 24, 1951, he was the son of the late John C. Porter and Irene Kilgore Porter. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, R.J. Porter, Carl Porter, Martha Amos, Glenda Vaughn, Betty Amos and Yvonne Jacobs.

Mr. Porter worked as a maintenance supervisor at Shaw Industries. He attended Grace Walk Church and loved his grandchildren. He loved NASCAR racing and was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his children, Tracy Porter, Wendall Porter, Leslie Porter, Elizabeth Herod (Corey), Tommy Porter (Melissa); his grandchildren, Jordan Fields, Allison Porter, Logan Herod, Dillon Herod, Westin Porter, Jacie Fields, Landon Herod, Bayleigh Porter, Graceyn Porter, Mya Porter and Camille Herod; his great-grandchild, Kennedy Fields; his siblings, Wayne Porter, Bea Jacobs, Judy Casey and Teresa Pilcher.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 in the chapel of Parnick Jennings Funeral Home, with Reverend Corey Herod and Reverend Dewayne McCreary officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the funeral home.

Serving as pallbearers will be Logan Herod, Dillon Herod, Westin Porter, Landon Herod, Eric Evans, and Derrick Evans.

Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr.Thomas Dewell Porter; please visit www.parnickjenningsfuneral.com to share memories or to leave a condolence message.