Mr. Ronnie Gene Dixon, age 61, of Rome, GA, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, in a Cartersville, GA, hospice facility.

A native of Rome and Floyd County, Ronnie was born May 1, 1958, son of the late Genes Eugene Dixon and Vera Margaret Lacey Dixon. He was a 1976 graduate of East Rome High School and attended West End Baptist Church. Ronnie was associated with West Point Pepperrell Mills in Lindale for a number of years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid University of Alabama fan.

Ronnie is survived by his wife, Brenda Dixon; daughter, Karame Michelle Dixon Elrod; sister, Kay Dixon; brothers, Kenny Dixon, Tony Dixon and Jeff Dixon. Five grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relative and friends also survive.

Funeral services for Ronnie will be held Tuesday afternoon, June 18, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Montgomery and Rev. Jeff Dixon officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

Ronnie will remain at Salmon Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Tuesday from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home Tuesday by 3:30 p.m. and include Tony Edwards, Wayne Edwards, Kenneth Edwards, Timmy Edwards, Ian Dickey and Blake Pressley.

The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ronnie Gene Dixon.