Mr. Ronald Alan “Ronnie” Koehler, Sr., age 57, of Rome, GA, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Ronnie was born in Chicago, IL, on August 3, 1961, son of Betty Dodd Koehler Julian and the late Donald Edward Koehler. He had been a resident of Rome and Floyd the greater part of his life and was a master welder. Ronnie, or “Roscoe” as his friends knew him, loved life, adored his family and his dog-children (Harley, Bella, Nanae and Baby Girl). He was always making different things with his hands and was a member of the I.B.E.W. In addition to his father, Ronnie was preceded in death by his second father, R.C. “Pete” Boling, and two brothers, Steven Koehler and Alan Jones.

Ronnie is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Brad Taylor; two sons, Cotey Koehler and Ronald Alan “R.J.” Koehler, Jr.; mother, Betty Julian; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Debbie Koehler; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Brenda and Lamar Fox, Sandy and Tiny Wycuff, and Darlene and Cele Fonseca. A host of nieces and nephews along with other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral services to honor Ronnie’s life will be held on Friday afternoon, June 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. ion the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Rev. Brandon Bruce and Mr. Steven Alkema officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery.

Ronnie’s family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home Friday from 12:00 noon until the service hour.

The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ronald Alan “Ronnie” Koehler, Sr.