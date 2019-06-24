Mr. Ralph Eugene McCary, Jr

June 12, 1950 – June 21,2019

A limb has fallen

from our family tree that says..

‘Grieve not for me’.

Remember the best times

the laughter, the songs ..

The good life I lived

while I was strong.

A Celebration of Ralph’s Life will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 6:00PM at Remnant Church, Adairsville with Pastor Andrew Hight and Rev. Danny May officiating. The family will receive friends and family Friday from 5:00PM until 6:00PM at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made in Ralph’s memory to Remnant Church Children’s Ministry, PO Box 736, Adairsville, GA 30103.

R. Dudley Barton and Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements for Mr. Ralph Eugene McCary