Mr. Julius “Jule” Peek Sr., age 77, of Cedartown passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.



He was born in Atlanta on January 14, 1942, a son of the late William Winfred Peek & Augustus Roberts Peek.



Survivors include his wife, Sally Davis Peek; children, Jule Peek Jr., Julianne Dawson, Gardner Peek, Asa Peek, Caroline Blaylock and 14 grandchildren.



A private memorial service to celebrate Jule’s life will be held at a later date.



The family has requested that flowers be omitted, and memorial contributions be made to Salvation Army in his memory.



