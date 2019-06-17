Mr. John “Jackie” Jackson Stephens age 69, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was born on December 6, 1949 in Cedartown, Georgia. He was the son of the late Roy Edwin Stephens, Sr. and Ocie Bell Rhinehart Stephens.

Mr. Stephens is survived by his son, Austin Stephens (Sunday); sisters, Junaita Pope, Wanda Payton (Michael), and Janice Hollabaught (Curtis); brother, Jerry Stephens (Linda); grandchildren, Haley, Madison, Farrah and Clayton; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Stephens is preceded in death by his parents; son, John Korie Stephens and several brothers and sisters.

The funeral arrangements for Mr. John Stephens will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at eleven o’clock in the morning in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Aaron Little officiating. Interment will follow in the Northview Cemetery.

The family of Mr. Stephens will receive family and friends on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from five o’clock in the evening until seven o’clock in the evening at the Gammage Funeral Home.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Keith Vaughn, Joe Vaughn, Johnny Waits, Seth Brock, Clay Blankenship and Matt Blankenship.

Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. John “Jackie” Jackson Stephens.