Mr. Jimmy Richard Blalock, age 70, of Zebulon, GA, formerly of Summerville, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Blalock was born August 23, 1948, in Summerville, GA, son of the late Floyd “Bill” and Mary Elizabeth Anderson Blalock. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Mohawk Industries. Mr. Blalock was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Vietnam. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with 3 Bronze service Stars, Combat Infantryman Badge, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Silver Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Air Medal, the Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, and the Civil Actions Medal. In addition to his parents, Mr. Blalock was preceded in death by a daughter, Renee Porter.

Mr. Blalock is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Caleb Case; brothers and sister-in-law, Buddy and Lula Blalock, Billy Blalock; sisters Jean Sartin and Betty Royals; 4 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Memorial and inurnment services for Mr. Blalock will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA, with Mr. Lamar Woodall officiating.