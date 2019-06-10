Snake graduated Cartersville High School in the first graduating class in the current building in 1953. After graduation, he attended Georgia Tech before going to work for Lockhead. He later worked for Tom Lowe Consulting Engineers before beginning his career with the Georgia Department of Transportation as an engineer. Snake was fundamental in the design of many of Bartow County’s roadways and served as the head engineer of the Interstate 459 project in Birmingham, AL. Snake was a pillar of the Cartersville Community. He was past president of the KIWANIS Club and was instrumental in supporting the K-9 unit of the Cartersville Police Department. He loved golf and was a member of Cartersville Country Club since 1970. Snake enjoyed hunting and fishing, going on several trips to the Rocky Mountains. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Snake is preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Mrs. Jackie Johnson Ray, parents, daughter-in-law, Julia Frances Ray, and brother, Charles Ray.

He is survived by two sons; Michael Ray, and Dennis (Gay) Ray, grandchildren; Natalie Gunn, and James and Christian Ray, Andrew (Chelsea) Ray, Mara (Brent) Scofield, and Anna (Drew) May. Seven great grandchildren also survive to cherish Snake’s memory.

A Celebration of Life Service for Snake will be conducted in the Owen Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:30 in the afternoon with the Rev. Paul Battles officiating. His grandchildren will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at Owen Funeral Home on Friday, June 7, 2019 from six in the evening until eight.

Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Drive, Cartersville