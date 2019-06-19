Mr. Edward William McBurnett, age 76, of Rome, GA, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019.

A native of Rome and Floyd County, Mr. McBurnett was born September 7, 1942, a son of the late Vester William McBurnett and Lavada Brazier McBurnett. He was associated with Mohawk Industries, retiring after 25 years of service. Mr. McBurnett was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing and watching sporting events on television. He was an avid Atlanta Braves and Falcons fan and loved Georgia Bulldogs. In addition to his parents, Mr. McBurnett was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Louise Shirey McBurnett, on November 13, 2017, whom he married October 9, 1984. Also preceding him in death were two sons, Lamar Barnes and Randy Barnes, and two sisters, Ruby Martin and Betty Wallace.

Mr. McBurnett is survived by three daughters, Vickie Brown, Nancy Barnes and Julie Tudor; one sister, Bobbie Jo Dalrimple; two brothers, Thomas (Linda) McBurnett, and James (Jean) McBurnett. Six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral services for Mr. McBurnett will be Thursday afternoon, June 20, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Dr. David Howard officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

Mr. McBurnett will remain at Salmon Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Edward William McBurnett.