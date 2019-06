Mr. Donald Wilson, age 76, of Dallastown, Pennsylvania and formerly of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, June 9, 2019 following an extended illness. Don was the retired District Attorney for the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit, which served Polk & Haralson County’s.

Funeral arrangements for Mr. Don Wilson are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home of Cedartown.