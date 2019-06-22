Mr. David Lee Barton, age 70, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, in a local health care facility.

Mr. Barton was born in Floyd County, GA on July 6, 1948, son of the late Robert Lee Barton and the late Thelma White Barton. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Bryan Barton. Mr. Barton was a 1966 graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale where he excelled in athletics. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served several years in the Marine Corps Reserves. After many years in the real estate and property management profession, Mr. Barton retired as a Broker with Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. here in Rome following many years of employment. He was a member of Lindale United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Kitty Barton, Rome; 3 daughters, Lisa Barton Hackett (Mike), Amy Barton Land (Randy), and Alison Barton Hoyt, all of Rome; a step-son, Alan Burnett (Kayla), Adairsville; 2 sisters, Donna Baird (Roy Gilreath) and Cindy Ingram (Danny); 2 brothers, Roger Barton (Teresa) and Randy Barton; 10 grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Frank Terpening will officiate with family and friends sharing. Private interment will follow later in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 1pm until 3:45pm.

The family extends a special “thank you” to the staff and caregivers at Seven Hills Place. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy Care – Rome, P. O. Box 866, Rome, GA 30162-0866, to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, P. O. Box 163, Rome, GA 30162-0163, or to Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc. at LBDA.org.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.