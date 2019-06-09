Mr. Charles Edwin Maxwell, age 84, of Jerseyville, IL, formerly of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Jerseyville.

Mr. Maxwell was born in Rockmart, Georgia on February 23, 1935, son of the late Edgar Harold Maxwell and the late Mamie Phillips Maxwell. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Denny and Richard Maxwell, and by his longtime companion, Marilyn Sanders. Mr. Maxwell was a corporate lawyer and was a former member of the Rome Bar Association. He was a veteran of the U. S. Marines and was a graduate of the University of Georgia.

Survivors include a sister, Linda Shumaker (Terry), Chattanooga, TN; a brother Wayne Maxwell, Diamond Head, MS; Marilyn’s daughters, Beth & Sandy; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Josh James officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 1pm until the service time.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.