Mr. Charles Edward Stone, age 89 of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was born on June 7, 1930 in Cedartown, Georgia. He was the son of the late Thomas P. and Clara Mae Carver Stone.

Mr. Stone served in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1954 serving in the Korean War in 1952 as an Air Medic. During his time of service for our country, he received the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. Later he worked for and retired from Omega Cinema Props Co. in Los Angeles California.

Mr. Stone is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

Mr. Stone is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mayble Foster, Edna S. Welchel, Francis P. Stone, and Bonnie Faye Stone; brothers, Donald A. Stone, Seals Turner Stone, and Thomas Harry Stone.

A private memorial service for Mr. Charles Edward Stone will be held on a later date.

Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Charles Edward Stone.