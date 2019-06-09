Mr. Brandon Jeremy Moulton, age 42, of Cartersville, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Moulton was born in Floyd County, Georgia on July 20, 1976, son of Danny Moulton and the late Conita Jean Stephens Fuller. He was a Graduate of Coosa High School and Coosa Valley Tech. He was an employee Beaulieu Carpets as an electrician. In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Michael Anthony Fuller.

Survivors include his wife, the former Amy Michelle Olive, to who he was married, October 9, 2004; 2 sons, Dylan Moulton and Gavin Moulton, Cartersville; his father and step mother, Danny and Debbie Moulton, Rome; a sister, Beth Robinson, Rome; his mother and father-in-law, Ray and Joann Olive of Rome; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 4pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Harold Ingram and Rev. Jarrod Roberts will officiate.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2pm until time for the service.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home has charge of the funeral arrangements.