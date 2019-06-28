Mr. Billy Thurman Hawkins, age 70, of Trion, GA, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at his daughter’s residence in Lindale, GA.

Mr. Hawkins was born in Summerville, GA on March 23, 1949, son of the late Ira Thurman “Crook” Hawkins and the late Maybeline Sprayberry Hawkins. He was a graduate of Chattooga County High School and resided in Chattooga County his entire life. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Mt. Vernon Mills in Trion, GA. Mr. Hawkins was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan and was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Heather Shirley, Lindale, and Nicole Wilson (Joseph), Summerville; 7 grandchildren, Hayley Javins, Landon Knight, Drew Javins, Ravon Wilson, Gavon Wilson, Michael Payne, and Derrick Cargle; a sister, Linda Pettyjohn (Ronnie), Trion; nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. His brother-in-law, the Rev. Ronnie Pettyjohn will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Sunday from 1pm until the service hour.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.