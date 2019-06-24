Mr. Albert Sorrow, 78, of Cartersville, died on Friday, June 21, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Cartersville, on June 15, 1941, he was the son of the late Reverend Reuben David Sorrow and McClara McGhee Sorrow.

Mr. Sorrow was the owner and operator of the Cartersville Car Co. Inc. for 20 years. He was member of the VFW, the Carl Boyd Post 42, the Cartersville Masonic Lodge #63, and the F. A. &M. Mr. Sorrow was a veteran, having served his country in the United States Army. He had a good heart and was a very generous person.

Survivors include his brother, Edward Sorrow (Thelma) of Templeton, Ca.; his sister, Margaret Sorrow Tidwell (Weldon) of Cartersville; his son, Greg Sorrow (Leandra) of Cartersville; his grandsons, Gregory L. Sorrow (Hunter), David “Andy” Andrew Sorrow of Cartersville; his great-granddaughters, Hayden Rae Sorrow, Rogan Mikael Sorrow, both of Cartersville; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and his life- long best friend, Houston Groce of Cartersville.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in the chapel of Parnick Jennings Funeral Home, with Reverend DaRon Henson officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Georgia National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 prior to the service at the funeral home.

Serving as pallbearers will be Gregory L. Sorrow, Andy Sorrow, Frank Hicks, Brian Jarrett, B.J. Mealor, and Wesley Crump. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Chris Jarrett, Michael Goss, Ron Goss, and Houston Gross.

In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorial contributions in Albert’s honor to Christian Fellowship Church Backpack Program, PO Box 2170, Cartersville, GA 30120.

Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Albert Sorrow; please visit www.parnickjenningsfuneral.com to share memories or to leave a condolence message.Read Less