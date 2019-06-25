Investigators are asking for the public’s help with a Mattie’s Call to locate a missing elderly man with dementia who left home yesterday traveling to Dawsonville.

Troy Lee Turner (age 76) left his home in Silver Creek around 11 a.m. Monday (6/24/19) to visit family in Dawsonville but he never arrived. The family believes Turner has dementia and report this is not the first time he has gone missing. Turner was last seen driving a blue 1990 Chevrolet C1500 truck with tag PCD8549. He is 5-foot 8-inches and weighs 130 lbs. The white male does not have a mobile phone and is wearing a blue/white checked shirt, blue jeans and brown loafers; he is likely wearing a tractor supply hat.

A Mattie’s Call is currently being drafted by investigators and submitted to GBI for broadcast alert. Turner is missing and anyone with information should call 911.

