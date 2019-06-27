The investigation of an arson-burglary found that the suspect was involved in other crimes prior to the incident at the convenience store he tried to burn down near Cave Spring in May. A Boaz man was arrested over night and charged with the offense.

Dustin Wade Smith, age 21, was arrested by Etowah County (Alabama) authorities on warrants from Floyd County PD charging him with second degree burglary, smash and grab burglary, criminal damage to property, second degree arson, possession of tools in commission of a crime and theft by taking. All but the theft are felonies.

Patrol responded to Rozy Food Mart on May 21 after the alarm company notified the owner of a possible burglary. When he viewed his cameras he saw a man attempting to set fire to his store.

When police arrived they found significant damage inside but the suspect had left the scene. After the fire department cleared the building, investigators found several points of origin. Random items of merchandise were set ablazae. Smith is accused of stealing $300 cash and a case of beer.

Media coverage of this incident has helped police identify Smith and make charges. Smith was out on bond for a vehicle theft that occurred in Jackson County, Alabama. That stolen vehicle was recovered in Tennessee.

Smith is currently being housed in Alabama awaiting extradition.