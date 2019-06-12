A Lieutenant at Hays State Prison, Lakeshia Katersa Thomas, 39 of Rome, was arrested this week after she allegedly worked with members of the Gangster Disciples street gang to distribute marijuana inside the prison.

Reports said that a search warrant was conducted, leading police to find the drugs that were intended to be distributed.

Thomas is charged with two counts purchase, possession, manufacture and distribution of marijuana, violation of oath by public official, trading with inmates without consent of warden and unlawful for person associated with criminal street gang activity to participate in criminal activity though commission of offense.