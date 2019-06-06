Jesse Lamar Townsend, 27 of Lindale, was arrested this week after reports said a traffic stop led police to find a large quantity of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Reports said that Townsend was pulled over on McGrady Road after officers saw him not wearing a seat belt.

While questioning him, officers discovered that he was not a licensed driver after he gave them a fake name and date of birth.

A search led officers to find four bags of meth that was packed for sale

Townsend is charged with possession of meth, giving false information to police, possession of marijuana, driving without a license, seat belt violation, possession of meth and distribution or sale of methamphetamine.