Joann Thomas Kennedy, age 80 of Calhoun, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her residence.

Joann was born on January 23, 1939 in Morgan, Illinois to the late Dewey Thomas and Ruby Jerrell Thomas. In addition to her parents, Joann was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Donald Kennedy.

Joann is survived by: her son, Terrrance A. Kennedy of Stafford, VA; two daughters, Charisse Maria Moser and her husband Brian of Calhoun, and Michelle Kennedy Pharo and her husband Rick of Fredericksburg, VA; two brothers, Bill Thomas and his wife Faye of Greer, SC, and Donald Thomas and his wife Betty of Greer, SC; sister, Oma Mae Musgrove of OK; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Juliette Chapel in Dahlonega, GA from 12:30 PM until 5 PM with Reverend Michelle Pharo officiating.

Thomas Funeral Home oversees the arrangements for Joann Thomas Kennedy.