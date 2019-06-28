Jerry LaDon Rickett, age 55, of Cedar Bluff passed away June 24, 2019 in a Centre, Al. hospital.

Jerry was born May 18, 1964, in Cherokee County, Alabama, a son of the late Jerry Rickett, and Frances Mullinax Rickett. He was of the Baptist Faith. Jerry was preceded in death a sister, Teresa Hanks.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce McDaniel Rickett, son, Chris (Chelsea) Rickett, Cedar Bluff; daughter, Amanda (Buck) White, Centre; sister, Nina (Frankie) McDaniel, Cedar Bluff; grandchildren, Austin Hubbard, Brandon McDaniel, Cassidy Lee, Leelee Moses, Riley Clara Rickett, Hayden Tucker, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday June 29, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Terry Hawkins, officiating. Interment will follow in Lawrence cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the service hour on Saturday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA. 30165.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.